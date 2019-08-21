New PlayStation Store discounts start today – save up to 65% on PS4 games

We’re back with a fresh batch of PlayStation Store discounts. Save up to 65% on action-packed titles including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt*, Hitman 2, Injustice 2 and Just Cause 4 until 4th September.

Head over to PlayStation Store for more information and regional pricing.

Deal of the Week (until 28th August)

You can also grab a discount on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands in our new Deal of the Week. Form a team with up to three friends and explore a huge, dangerous open world as you take on the ruthless Santa Blanca cartel in Ubisoft’s third-person shooter.

PlayStation Presents (until 18th September)

Make sure to check out our PlayStation Presents discounts to grab up to 65% off on titles such as Slime Rancher, Life is Strange 2 Complete Season and Firewatch.

Games Under €20 (until 4th September)

You should also check out our Games Under €20 promotion to pick up discounts on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition, Knack 2, L. A. Noire and more.

Games Under €10 (until 4th September)

Our Games Under €10 promotion has returned with gems like Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered, Journey Collector’s Edition and DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle.

*Replaced by Batman: Return to Arkham in Saudi Arabia.