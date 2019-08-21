Pokemon Go Twitter silent following expected Jirachi countdown news and reveal

It was never confirmed by Niantic but many fans were expecting a Jirachi reveal to happen today via the Pokemon Go Twitter.
A countdown has been going on for several days and data miners have found evidence for the release of Jirachi.
There have also been various hints in recent Niantic press releases that news would be shared on August 20.
However, so far, nothing has appeared for Pokemon Go fans to get excited about.
“Let’s talk hypothetically – what if they really did purposefully tweet at specific times, only to post today’s announcement at a separate time,” one user writes.
“Everyone is clearly at the gates waiting, listening, all eyes on Niantic. That’s smart, IMO. I won’t say everyone is excited, but a lot of people are.
“I’m just a little tired of the mega negativity around here, like when Niantic does do the Jirachi event, people won’t be happy enough with it because it wasn’t released at the same exact time on the DOT as the rest of the tweets.”
It’s unclear what is happening today and if we will hear more about the Jirachi release.
So there is still a chance that today’s countdown will end with a news announcement, or something happening later this week.
Here’s an excerpt from a Niantic post highlighting today as when news was supposed to be shared: “Unusual Pokémon will be appearing in the wild during this week.
“Noteworthy opponents are coming to raids, too. Over the course of the event, you may also be able to add some Pokémon to your Kanto Pokédex that previously eluded you in your part of the world.
“Venture out to take on challenges and make discoveries. As always, happy exploring, Trainers!
“Stay tuned for more details on August 20!”
Jirachi is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon that has been hinted at for the past few days on the Pokemon Go Twitter account. This has been done through a starry night image being shared on the Twitter page each day.
This has slowly changed to show a clearer outline of what looks to be Jirachi, so some kind of announcement is expected soon.
In other Pokemon news, the World Championships just ended in Washington DC, crowning a new wave of winners in TCG VGC and Pokken.
This year’s champions were awarded a one-of-a-kind Pokémon World Championships trophy, an invitation to the 2020 Pokémon World Championships, and a monetary prize in the form of a scholarship, cash prize, or Travel Certificate. The prize pool this year totalled more than $ 500,000.
The 2019 Pokémon World Champions are:
- 2019 Pokémon TCG Junior Division World Champion, Haruki Miyamoto [JPN]
- 2019 Pokémon TCG Senior Division World Champion, Kaya Lichtleitner [DEU]
- 2019 Pokémon TCG Masters Division World Champion, Henry Brand [AUS]
- 2019 Pokémon Video Game Junior Division World Champion, Pi Wu [TWN]
- 2019 Pokémon Video Game Senior Division World Champion, Ko Tsukide [JPN]
- 2019 Pokémon Video Game Masters Division World Champion, Naoto Mizobuchi [JPN]
- 2019 Pokkén Tournament Senior Division World Champion, ashninja1 [USA]
- 2019 Pokkén Tournament Masters Division World Champion, Subutan [JPN]