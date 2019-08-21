Pollen count: Is hay fever more prevalent in the city or countryside?

Although many will be embracing the long return of the sunshine, it will be a difficult time for hay fever sufferers. The Met Office forecasts medium levels in most parts of England. Which parts of England have the most hay fever sufferers and how can you help to ease symptoms of hay fever?

Pollen is made up of tiny particles which are released by plants and trees as part of their reproductive cycle. Pollen can cause significant irritant and inflammation in people who are allergic to it. Research by the National Pollen and Aerobiology Research Unit at Worcester University revealed that built-up town and cities are home to up to twice as many hay fever suffered as their rural counterparts. “The reason for this is because in built-up towns and cities, there is a lot of dust clouds which can’t disperse because of a lack of wind. “These combine with traffic pollution and the sun’s rays to trap grass, tree and weed pollen closer to the ground than elsewhere. This increase the number of hay fever sufferers and how often their symptoms are presented,” it said. A hay fever report published in 2010 predicted that by 2030 half of people in the UK would suffer from an allergy to pollen.

Experts predict that the umber of hay suffers in the likes of London and Birmingham would increase by 45 per cent. Professor Jean Emberlin, director of the National Pollen and Aerobiology Research Unit said: “Hay fever rates tend to be as high or even higher in urban areas than in the surrounding countryside despite the fact that most pollen counts are much lower in cities, especially for grass pollen. “This anomaly is likely to be due to many factors. Urban areas tend to have more air pollution, which is important in several ways. Read Also Pollen count warning: High counts could trigger bad breath - five ways to keep it at bay “Vehicle exhaust pollutants affect the respiratory tract, make the hay fever symptoms worse and enhance the allergic reaction. “Pollutants, such as nitrous oxides, also alter the allergens of birch pollen making them more potent.” Ways to protect yourself during high pollen counts and reduce hay fever symptoms: Protect the eyes Eyes may become red, itchy and watery. It’s advised to use eye drops containing antihistamines which can effectively relieve red and itchy eyes during hay fever season. Using sunglasses will also play an integral role in protecting them during high pollen counts.