R Sridhar favourite to remain Team India's fielding coach – Times of India

MUMBAI: The current fielding coach of the Indian team, R Sridhar, is all set to be reappointed to the position for the next two years this week.

After a total of 18 interviews for the batting and bowling coaches were conducted on Monday, the MSK Prasad-led senior selection committee resumed the process on Tuesday.

The selection committee, tasked with the responsibility of picking India’s support staff, interviewed the three candidates who had applied for the role of the fielding coach — Sridhar, Jonty Rhodes and Abhay Sharma — and were left “impressed” with all the contenders in fray.

It is understood that the former South Africa star Rhodes appeared for the fielding coach’s interview via Skype. Englishman Julian Fountain, who has previously worked with Bangladesh and Pakistan, appeared for the fielding coach’s interview in person.

While Rhodes was certainly a prime candidate for the role, given his larger than life stature as a fielder during his playing days, a trendsetter in the space and with enough coaching experience under the belt over the years. However, what is likely to fall in Sridhar’s favour is the experienced of having worked with this Indian team, the database he’s built around this team over the last couple of years and his ability to communicate with individuals on a personal level.

“Jonty and Abhay, both are candidates with an impressive CV. But the general assessment is Sridhar has done well. So it should continue,” sources said.

The BCCI will now hold interviews for physiotherapist and strength and conditioning coach on Wednesday.