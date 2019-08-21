Scotland see off PNG for second time in Cricket World Cup League 2 – BBC Sport

Richie Berrington scored 81 runs from 64 balls at Mannofield

Cricket World Cup League 2, Scotland v PNG, Aberdeen Scotland 242-7 Berrington 81, Coetzer, 64 PNG 204-9 Vala 48, Ravu 38* Scotland win by 38 runs Scorecard

Scotland made it three wins from four in the first round of the new Cricket World Cup League 2 by beating Papua New Guinea by 38 runs in Aberdeen.

Richie Berrington top scored with 81, while captain Kyle Coetzer made 62 as the Scots reached 242-7.

PNG were restricted to 204-9 from their 50 overs, with skipper Assad Vala hitting 48.

Oman, who stunned the Scots in the opening match, can match Scotland’s total of six points if they beat PNG.

Berrington, who was also the highest scorer in Sunday’s revenge win over Oman, struck six sixes as he reached his 81 in 64 balls.

And this victory was more straightforward than Saturday’s three-wicket success against the same opponents, despite a late flourish from PNG tailender Damien Ravu who finished on 38 not out.

Scotland are competing alongside Oman, Papua New Guinea, Nepal, UAE, Namibia and USA in the new qualifying tournament.

Each will contest 36 one-day internationals over the next two-and-a-half years. The top three then advance to another qualification event where the remaining World Cup places will be decided.