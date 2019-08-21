Steph McGovern: ‘Was a tense read’ BBC Breakfast star criticised for pronunciation AGAIN

Steph McGovern, 37, has been stepping away from her usual reporter role on BBC Breakfast to present the morning programme. And after a recent episode of the BBC One show, one viewer pointed out Steph’s pronunciation of a certain word. The fan tweeted the expectant mum, informing her on how “burglary” should be said out loud. They wrote to Steph: “Please it’s ‘burglary’ not ‘burgal-ry’ thanks!”

Steph admitted she has difficulties with the word and replied: “I always trip over that word.” “You and most of your colleagues and other newsreaders! Thanks for your reply and good luck with your pregnancy,” the viewer responded. A few days later, the same viewer congratulated Steph on pronouncing the word right. They said: “Yay you got it right this morning.” Steph acknowledged: “It was a tense read!” The pregnant star has previously been knocked on her pronunciation, with one viewer criticising how she says the word “here”.

They slammed Steph for putting on her “posh accent”, in an email they sent to her. Unsurprisingly, Steph, whose from Middlesborough, hit out at the email as she shared a screenshot of the message, which she said “made her laugh”. The text, which came with the subject title “Pronunciation”, read: “Hi Steph, please don’t get me wrong, I like you and think you do a very good job and I’m not being patronising there. “Your accent doesn’t bother me apart from one word that you mangle.” The person, named Trevor, explained: “‘Here’. You say ‘Heyah’.” He said: “Sorry, but could you please just say here as one syllable. You don’t have to put on a posh accent.”