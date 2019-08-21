Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Graziano Di Prima will NOT get partner after Gorka ‘dropped’

Graziano Di Prima has announced he will not get a celebrity partner when Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year. The Italian hunk shared the news on his Instagram today, saying: “Just letting all the fans know the I will not have a celeb partner this series, but don’t worry… I am not going anywhere! “You will see me every Saturday/Sunday nights in all our amazing group dances, on It Takes Two and across the series. “We will have some amazing routines already and I can’t wait for you to see them all!”

He continued: “To my fellow pros, good luck for a magical series. Let’s do this and I love you all! Graz.” Graziano’s fans were devastated to hear the news and flocked to Instagram to share their thoughts on the announcement. One wrote: Whaaaaat?! You’re the best dancer!” Another added: “Bad decision… you are the best most handsome and modern dancer they have… very sad however you will shine in group sets!” A third shared: “Gutted. Love seeing you dance will be looking out for you in the group routines though.” The news comes just days after it was reported that Gorka Marquez would not get a partner either. The Sun said earlier in the week how the Strictly stalwart was thought to be “too short” for a place in the line-up.

Meanwhile, it’s believed he is “on reserve” while Neil Jones gets to partner up with a celebrity for the first time ever. The BBC declined to comment when approached about the report. It’s been a busy week for Strictly Come Dancing as the professionals finally come face-to-face with the 2019 celebrity line up. The group met yesterday and it was captured on Strictly’s official Instagram page. The professionals stood behind a white curtain while the celebrities stood on the other side. Read Also Strictly Come Dancing: James Cracknell's ex-wife now 'supportive' after initial BBC ban When the curtain dropped, white confetti floated around the room as they all hugged.