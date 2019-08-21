Weight loss diet plan man followed to shed belly fat and lose three stone – what is it?

Keto weight loss diet plans have become more popular in recent years. A successor of the Atkins diet, this is a low-carb plan but with a far high threshold for fats. The diet is designed to put the body into a state of ketosis, when it burns fat – not carbohydrates – for its primary fuel. This man revealed how he lost three stone and succeeded in an incredible weight loss transformation.

The Reddit user revealed he used “IF combined with keto” to shed the weight. Before he shed the weight the dieter weighed 14.1st. He now weights a slimmer 11.4st. His weight loss has had a wonderful side effect, as the man wrote: “Also completely dissolved my issues with anxiety and depressive episodes I had since I was 16.” So what exactly did he eat? While he has an “occasional pig out day”, the man eats 20g or less a day. He added: “The only dairy I consumed is cheese. I would eat 20g (carbs) or less, but often 0g carbs. “However now I’ve started using just a bit of rice or oats and yogurt for a bit of a boost before I workout.”

The Reddit user also followed an IF (intermittent fasting) diet to boost his weight loss. He fasts for between 14 and 18 hours a day. He also detailed his workout plan for readers, writing: “Every day I do 100 pushups and 100 crunches (I do twist crunches). “On top of that alternating days chest: bench press, 45 incline barbell press, dumbbell flies, narrow grip pushups.” On the other day he does shoulders by using moves such as overhead press, lateral raise normal and incline forward. “All of this and also do rock climbing,” he said. One Reddit user wrote: “You look incredible. This is such an inspiring transformation thank you so much for posting it.”