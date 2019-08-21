WoW Classic release WARNING and World of Warcraft Classic server update

The good news is that the WoW Classic release date is just a week away and will include a lot of happy Blizzard customers. Fans have been hyped about the Vanilla Mode since it was first announced during Blizzcon. Name Registration is already open for those who want to be first to explore the old ways of World of Warcraft. But fans are also being warned of server Realms facing severe overcrowding issues. A recent message from Blizzard explains: “We have contingency plans in place to bring up additional realms quickly if needed. “We may also integrate character transfers (this ultimately became a service in original WoW.) “As you can imagine, it’s difficult for us to gauge how many people will come to play Classic and stay on to experience max-level content. “Ultimately, we want to see realms with healthy stable populations so we’ll try to match demand without inadvertently creating low population realms in the process.” This follows an earlier statement regarding the issues facing some of the Realms in WoW Classic.

“Based on name reservations so far, the Herod realm is looking to be massively overpopulated,” the Blizzard statement adds. “If all existing players on this server remain there, login queues in excess of 10,000 players are a certainty, and possibly much higher than that. “We recently opened up the Stalagg realm, and we urge players on Herod to consider moving there. There are a lot of players currently on Herod and we want Stalagg to fill up before we open any new PvP realms. “This is so that player population is spread as evenly as possible before launch, in order to provide the best play experience. “While we are able to fit several times more players on a single realm in 2019 than was the case in 2006, we are not going to raise that cap any further, even though we have the technical capacity to do so. Read Also Xbox Live DOWN: Xbox One Server Status latest following Sign In reports “Raising realm caps would simply forestall the problem, letting more players in at launch but creating an unsustainable situation down the line, with severe queues when we turn off layering permanently before Phase 2 of our content unlock plan.” Trying to combat this issue, Blizzard has opened two new PvP realms this week, including: Blaumeux – PvP – Pacific Time Zone

Skeram – PvP – Eastern Time Zone