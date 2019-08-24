BMW M8 Gran Coupe set for LA Auto Show debut

We’ve already seen it at the test track, and now we know when we’ll see it in the flesh.

BMW announced on Friday that the production version of its M8 Gran Coupe will make its world debut at this November’s Los Angeles auto show.

BMW didn’t release any additional information about the M8 Gran Coupe, but it’s safe to assume the sleekly styled four-door will share its mechanical bits with BMW’s other 8-Series M cars—the M8 coupe and convertible.

That means you can expect the M8 Gran Coupe to be powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that’s good for 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. A more hardcore Competition package will likely be offered on the M8 Gran Coupe, which should raise peak horsepower to 617.

The M8 Gran Coupe is expected to arrive with an all-wheel-drive system plucked from the newest M5 sedan. That trick xDrive system will allow drivers to pick between normal all-wheel drive or, if they’re feeling a bit frisky, rear-wheel drive. An 8-speed automatic will be the only transmission on offer.

The M8 Gran Coupe, with its extra rear doors, will likely be a tad heavier than its coupe counterpart, but performance figures should be nearly identical. The M8 Gran Coupe will be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, and carry on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. If you opt for the aforementioned Competition package, that electronic nanny will be eliminated, allowing for a top speed close to 190 mph.

Look for the M8 Gran Coupe to land in BMW showrooms either later this year or in early 2020. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed, but expect the M8 GC, which will likely be branded as a 2021 model, to list from about $ 135,000.