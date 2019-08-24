Disney Reveals Next Animated Movie, Raya and the Last Dragon

Steele’s character was also described as an expert swordswoman with a “winning charm.” The movie is said to tackle themes of “community” and “hope” in a reimagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization that cherishes the mythos of dragons for their powers and wisdom before they disappeared from the land (except for Sisu). The world has five distinct clans that make up for “Land of the Dragon” and Raya teams up with a crew of misfits throughout her quest to “bring light and unity back to their world.”