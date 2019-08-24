Melania Trump wears bright yellow summer dress as she arrives in France for G7 summit

Melania Trump appeared to make a bold statement as she touched down in France today ahead of the G7 summit. The US First Lady couldn’t be missed as she wore a bright yellow dress upon arrival in Briarritz, where the summit is being held this year. The yellow pleated dress had a big fuchsia pink print splashed across the front, and fell below Melania’s knees showing off her toned calves. The flamboyant dress is from American luxury fashion house Calvin Klein and originally sold for around £430 on Net-a-Porter. Melania teamed the dress with a pair of shiny, bright pink pointed-toed heels from shoe designer Christian Louboutin.
The bold shoes, which are a similar colour to the print on her dress, are currently being sold for £495 on Mytheresa.com.
The First Lady kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking only a pair of oversized shades to shield her eyes from the sun.
She wore her hair down in a soft wave, with her trademark middle parting.
Melania’s look divided onlookers, with many taking to social media to question her choice of outfit.
“Trump and Melania arrive in France. First Lady had an accident onboard Air Force One and disembarks plane with large stain on dress,” one fan joked, referencing the huge print.
Another questioned whether Melania’s dress gave a nod to the yellow vests worn by French protestors.
“Melania is wearing a yellow dress in accordance with our yellow vests!!” They wrote.
Others were more complimentary of the look, however, with one commenting: “I happen to love this dress @FLOTUS wore to deplane today in France @G7 and she looked great in it.”
Melania was accompanying her husband of 12 years, US President Donald Trump, to the G7 summit.
The G7 (or Group of Seven) is an organisation made up of the world’s seven largest so-called advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The group regards itself as “a community of values”, with freedom and human rights, democracy and the rule of law, and prosperity and sustainable development as its key principles.
The day before, Melania was pictured wearing black and white as she left the White House on a private flight with Donald.
Dressed in a gorgeous black and white tweed jacket by designer Chanel, the mum-of-one – to Barron Trump, 13 – appeared to pay homage to Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.
The fashion icon founded her legendary fashion house in 1910.
Biarritz is a resort town on the Atlantic coast with a history to the Chanel fashion house.
In 1915, Coco Chanel opened her first atelier in Biarritz after falling in love with the region’s stylish aesthetic.
Melania teamed the statement jacket with a black T-shirt, a pair of J Brand white skinny jeans, which showed off her toned legs, and a pair of pointed toe ballet flats.
The flat shoes, which are from shoe designer Christian Louboutin, retail for about $ 575, roughly £468.
She accessorised her outfit with a classic white lambskin Chanel handbag, which features a silver tone metal strap.
It comes after Express.co.uk revealed how Melania pays for her outfits, which have costed over £12k in one month alone.
Melania Trump: Five facts about the USA’s First Lady
Languages
Mum-of-one Melania can speak more languages than any other First Lady before her: English, French, German, Italian, Serbian and of course her mother tongue, Slovenian.
This also makes her the only First Lady whose first language is not English.
Religion
After Jacqueline Kennedy, Melania is the second First Lady who is a practising Catholic.
She met Pope Francis as part of a foreign tour with her husband and stepdaughter Ivanka last year.
Career
Melania was a successful model, posing for Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ.
Her skills aren’t confined to print, and she appeared in a commercial for Aflac, an American insurance company, in 2005.
Family
Melania’s parents are Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs, and the couple live together in Washington.
She has one sister, Ines, who is reported to live in New York and work as an artist.
Charity
On May 7 2018, Melania launched her flagship campaign as First Lady, BE BEST, which The White House describes as “an awareness campaign focused entirely around the well-being of children”.
There are three main strands to the initiative: well-being, social media, and opioid abuse.