Melania Trump wears bright yellow summer dress as she arrives in France for G7 summit

Melania Trump appeared to make a bold statement as she touched down in France today ahead of the G7 summit. The US First Lady couldn’t be missed as she wore a bright yellow dress upon arrival in Briarritz, where the summit is being held this year. The yellow pleated dress had a big fuchsia pink print splashed across the front, and fell below Melania’s knees showing off her toned calves. The flamboyant dress is from American luxury fashion house Calvin Klein and originally sold for around £430 on Net-a-Porter. Melania teamed the dress with a pair of shiny, bright pink pointed-toed heels from shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

The bold shoes, which are a similar colour to the print on her dress, are currently being sold for £495 on Mytheresa.com. The First Lady kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking only a pair of oversized shades to shield her eyes from the sun. She wore her hair down in a soft wave, with her trademark middle parting. Melania’s look divided onlookers, with many taking to social media to question her choice of outfit. “Trump and Melania arrive in France. First Lady had an accident onboard Air Force One and disembarks plane with large stain on dress,” one fan joked, referencing the huge print.

Another questioned whether Melania’s dress gave a nod to the yellow vests worn by French protestors. “Melania is wearing a yellow dress in accordance with our yellow vests!!” They wrote. Others were more complimentary of the look, however, with one commenting: “I happen to love this dress ⁦@FLOTUS wore to deplane today in France ⁦@G7 and she looked great in it.” Melania was accompanying her husband of 12 years, US President Donald Trump, to the G7 summit. The G7 (or Group of Seven) is an organisation made up of the world’s seven largest so-called advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Read Also Diesel cars face parking charge price hike - It could soon cost you double to park The group regards itself as “a community of values”, with freedom and human rights, democracy and the rule of law, and prosperity and sustainable development as its key principles.