Why Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos give Arsenal a better chance of beating Liverpool

Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos were signed by Arsenal with games such as Liverpool away in mind, claims European football expert Julien Laurens. Pepe joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer for a club-record fee of £72million. The Ivory Coast star had a stunning season last term which led to a number of clubs being interested in his services. Pepe arrived following the signing of Spain under-21 star Ceballos, who has joined on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

Ceballos has made an immediate impact in the Arsenal midfield, putting in a man-of-the-match performance on his full Premier League debut against Burnley. Arsenal have suffered heavy defeats in recent years away at other sides in the top six, including a 5-1 hammering at Liverpool last season. And ahead of tonight’s trip to Anfield, Laurens believes both Pepe and Ceballos can provide what has been missing in terms of the ability to counter-attack in recent years. “[Pepe] has a lot of pace and a lot of skills,” Laurens told Premier League Productions.

“We saw the nutmeg against Burnley for example, which was really sweet if you’re an Arsenal fan. “He will take people on, he will have a lot of space to go on the counter attack and take people on. “The Dani Ceballos signing and the Pepe signing especially came from Unai Emery and Raul Sanllehi and people at Arsenal analysing big games away from home last season, where they were not good enough and couldn’t play on the counter attack, and saying ‘we need to sign players who, when we go to Liverpool away, when we go to City away, to United, enable us to play on the counter attack’.