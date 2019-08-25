4 Will Be Charged in Florida Nursing Home Deaths After Hurricane Irma, Lawyers Say

The police in Hollywood, Fla., plan to charge four employees of a nursing home in the deaths of a dozen residents who succumbed to heat exposure there in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017, lawyers for two of the employees said on Saturday.

Among those charged will be Jorge Carballo, the administrator of the nursing home, said Jim Cobb, his lawyer, as well as the director of nursing and two nurses.

Eight people died on Sept. 13, 2017, at the nursing home, the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, after air-conditioners failed in the wake of the powerful hurricane. Several more died in the following weeks. A local medical examiner ruled that 12 of the heat-related deaths were homicides.

The center was shut down, and investigations by the state and Senate found that some nurses had failed to properly record patient information, including vital signs and temperatures. The investigations also found that poor state and federal oversight and regulation had led to “questionable decision-making by facility administrators.”