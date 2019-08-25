Boris and Donald are cosy at G7 – body language expert reveals how leaders really feel

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump were pictured this morning, as they met for breakfast at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. The G7 (or Group of Seven) is an organisation made up of the world’s seven largest so-called advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group regards itself as “a community of values”, with freedom and human rights, democracy and the rule of law, and prosperity and sustainable development as its key principles. Following their breakfast, Donald described Boris as ”the right man” to deliver Brexit.

Asked what his advice was for Brexit, the US president said: “He [Johnson] needs no advice, he is the right man for the job” to which Boris said Trump was “on message there”. Body language expert Judi James analysed their exchange and she told Express.co.uk the two leaders appeared to be “mirroring” each others behaviour, with Boris in particular making it clear whose side he wanted to be seen on. She said: “Boris’s body language with Trump seemed like a very clear and emphatic declaration of whose side of the playground he wanted to be seen on. “Following some ill-fitting rituals with EU leaders like Macron and Merkel, Boris arrived on the staircase for breakfast, standing behind the US president using enough mirroring and upped status signals to suggest like-minded rapport between two men who share several behavioural and charismatic traits.” In images released from the meeting, the pair can be seen looking deep in conversation at the breakfast table as they smiled and joked. “Over breakfast the men used mirroring techniques, with Boris’s clamped smile and jutted jaw suggesting he had gone into full Churchill mode, a sign that he saw himself at his ideal level of world politics here,” Judi revealed.

“Trump pointed to Boris in a semi-stab to suggest some play-fighting and Boris’s reply of a finger-duel but with an open-mouthed laugh would have hinted the pair have some interesting skirmishes to come, but very much in the style of mentor and mini-me rather than horn-locking alphas.” Read Also Property for sale: Stunning two bedroom home listed on Zoopla for £40k - why so cheap? Other images showed Donald with his arm around Boris as they made their way down a staircase, after the morning meal. Judi continued: “Trump looked happy to be with the man he tagged ‘Britain Trump’, a title that would have flattered the ego of the president, while Boris stood tall and erect for the first time in photos since arriving at the G7, in what looked like a sharper suit, with his chest puffed, his hands balled into fists of determination and a mouth-clamped smile of what looked like pride on his face.” Judging by their body language, Judi explained that Donald also seemed to have adopted some of Boris’ traits, particularly the UK Prime Minister’s spontaneity and eccentricity. she added: “Trump must get Boris’s trait of spontaneous and often eccentric gesticulation because he used similar techniques when he first came into office.

“He should also enjoy Boris’s habit of speaking his mind and something of that was signalled when Boris performed an extravagant point at the base of the stairs before standing with one hand in his pocket and the other on his hip.” It comes after Donald arrived in France with his wife Melania Trump the day before. The US First Lady, 49, divided fans as she wore a bold yellow dress. While some mimicked the flamboyant gown, which had a random print down the front, others questioned whether it gave a nod to the yellow vests worn by French protestors. Twitter users piled in to discuss the body language between the two men.