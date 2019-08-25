Call of Duty Modern Warfare Alpha ends with PS4 beta date coming next

Call of Duty fans got their first taste of Modern Warfare multiplayer this weekend. Only available on PS4, the special 2V2 Modern Warfare Alpha ran for longer than expected and proved popular with COD fans. Not only was it free to download but it also didn’t require a PS Plus membership to play online. This brought plenty of gamers to the exclusive Call of Duty test, which has now ended on the PlayStation platform. And the good news is that the next Modern Warfare beta is just around the corner for gamers. While we won’t be seeing any more Call of Duty action in August, it won’t be long before the next tests begin. And these aren’t just limited to the PS4, but will also be available to Xbox One and PC players.

"And that's a wrap for the 2v2 Gunfight Open Alpha! Thank you all so much for participating, and sending us your feedback over the weekend," a message from developers Infinity Ward reads. "Your feedback and suggestions have been incredibly valuable to us and have already contributed to creating a better game experience for everyone as we sprint toward the Beta next month and the full game launch on October 25th." The new Modern Warfare beta dates have been confirmed by Infinity Ward and will be kicking off with PS4 players. This will start on September 12 as part of an early access period on PS4, followed by an open beta between September 14 and 16. So if you have pre-ordered Modern Warfare, you can look forward to a long beta testing period. This will be followed by the second weekend of Call of Duty action, this time including players from Xbox One and PC platforms. This will start as an early access beta on Xbox One and PC (open beta on PS4), and will also include crossplay testing for fans. It will end with a couple of days of open beta on all platforms, finishing with the completion of the beta.