Eamonn Holmes: This Morning host speaks out on Ruth Langsford’s drunken ‘kebab’ antics

Eamonn Holmes , 59, got candid about his experience at the National Television Awards with his wife Ruth Langsford , 59, after the couple celebrated This Morning taking home the award for best Daytime Programme back in January. The presenter reflected on the eventful night during an appearance on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan. After being quizzed about the show’s victorious night by Mo, 31, Eamonn jokingly attempted to take all the credit for achieving the gong. He cheekily explained: “It wasn’t just me… It was mostly me.”

The comedian then wondered how the Irish TV personality celebrated after winning big at the awards ceremony.

However, Eamonn insisted: “Oh no, forever the consummate professional. I go home, Mrs Holmes always says, ‘Right we are going straight home after this and we’ll leave at exactly whatever time because I’ve got to get up early in the morning.’”

In spite of Ruth’s sensible intentions that evening, Eamonn admitted things took a turn when the alcohol they had been drinking “took over”.

The This Morning favourite added: “And then alcohol takes over and the night becomes looser and looser and looser.”

Eamonn then divulged Ruth got a bit peckish towards the end of the night.

He recalled while imitating his other half’s voice: “Ruth hasn’t eaten for five days beforehand and then on the way home after a few glasses of something it’s always, ‘Can we get a kebab somewhere?’