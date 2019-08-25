EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson star drops bombshell ahead of return ‘It’s difficult’

Bianca Jackson (played by Patsy Palmer) is heading back to Albert Square this week after five years away. The EastEnders stalwart is back in Walford the for wedding of her adopted daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay). Ahead of her return, Bianca star Patsy opened up on what it’s like to return to the BBC soap and admitted it was tough. She said: “Even after just three weeks at work, I’m exhausted and I’m looking at them all and thinking: ‘God, this is hard’.”

“Me and Danny Dyer were talking about it. “He was new when I was there last time and back then he was full of energy and now he’s like… I mean, he’s there six days a week, 13 hours a day banging out one scene after another.” Patsy went on to confess it’s “difficult” trying to fit in working on the BBC soap around your family life. “There’s hardly any rehearsal and they’re all trying to organise their lives and be with their families and have relationships outside of work.” “It’s difficult,” she added. Despite the difficulties, Patsy revealed she enjoys her time on the Square whenever she returns. Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Is this former Holby City star about to sign up?

“No wonder I needed to do something else! “But it’s great fun and I told them that they don’t realise how close they all are.” Bianca initially appeared on EastEnders from 1993 to 1999 before returning in 2008 and leaving the show again in 2014. She continued: “It’s been so much fun and it’s like going home. “I know literally everyone from when I walk in the door at reception.”