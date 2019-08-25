McDonalds opening hours: What time is McDonalds open on Bank Holiday Monday?

Britons around the country are due to have some additional time off from work today because of the Summer bank holiday. Today is the perfect day to catch up with friends and family and perhaps tuck into a McDonald’s. If you’re planning to get yourself a Big Mac to celebrate bank holiday Monday, you will need to know when your local branch is open.

When is McDonald’s open today? The opening hours for McDonald’s branches vary depending on location. Normally, the fast food outlets open between 5am and 7am in the morning and close between 10pm and midnight. However, there are also McDonald’s venues which are open 24/7.

Typically, McDonald’s operates a normal service on bank holidays, but it is best to check your local store to avoid disappoint. You can find the opening hours for your nearest restaurant on the McDonald’s website by clicking the “Locate” button and entering your town, city or location information in the search bar. You may also be able to find out the opening hours for your nearest McDonald’s using food delivery apps such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Today, August 26, is the last bank holiday Monday of the year. After today, there are only two more bank holidays in England and Wales throughout the rest of 2019: Christmas Day and Boxing Day on December 25 and 26 respectively. The bank holidays for 2020 are as follows: January 1: New Year’s Day

April 10: Good Friday

April 13: Easter Monday

May 8: Early May bank holiday (VE day)

May 25: Spring bank holiday

August 31: Summer bank holiday

December 25: Christmas Day

December 28: Boxing Day (substitute day)