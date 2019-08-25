Murali Vijay to join English county side Somerset; replaces Pakistan's Azhar Ali – Times Now

Murali Vijay to join English county side Somerset (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

Out of favour India opener, Murali Vijay on Sunday signed for English county side Somerset, the club said in a statement.

“Somerset County Cricket Club are pleased to be able to announce that Murali Vijay will be joining the Club as our overseas player for the final three Specsavers County Championship matches of the season,” Somerset said in a statement on their official website.

“The top-order batsman replaces Azhar Ali who was recalled by Pakistan earlier this month.”

Vijay, 35, has played 61 Tests, scoring nearly 4,000 runs at an average of 38.28 with a top score of 167. He featured in three County Championship matches for Essex last season, scoring over 320 runs at an average of 64.60.

“I am excited about the challenge of trying to help Somerset push for the County Championship. Somerset have an excellent reputation and I am looking forward to being a part of what they are trying to achieve,” Vijay said in the statement by Somerset.

“We are delighted to have been able to secure the services of such a high-quality player for the remainder of the County Championship. To have signed a player of his class and ability at this stage of the season is a real coup.

“He has experience of English conditions, having played in the Championship for Essex last year, and that was extremely important to us when it came to selecting a replacement for Azhar,” Somerset CCC Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said.