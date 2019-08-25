Review: 802.11ac Synology MR2200AC router is the best mesh Wi-Fi we’ve found yet





At AppleInsider, we’ve reviewed a number of routers and mesh Wi-Fi systems trying to find the best ones after Apple discontinued the Airport and Airport Express. Right now, the Synology MR2200AC is our favorite for a mesh router system.



The Synology MR2200AC stands on its own two feet

Like the RT2600AC before it, the MR2200AC uses Synology’s SRM operating system and desktop-metaphor interface. This gives it a ton of flexibility whether you use it as a standalone router, a node in combination with RT2600AC, or in combination with another MR2200AC. If you have areas of weak signal strength and like lots of router configuration flexibility, MR2200AC might be your answer.

What is Mesh Routing

In the past, if you had weak Wi-Fi signal, you could try Wireless Distribution Sharing (WDS), where a main router would pair with a secondary router to extend the same SSID. This was often a complex set up unless you were using Apple Airport routers.

Other solutions were network extenders. These would join your network and rebroadcast it, which sounds fine, except that they had one radio in them. Unless you were using Ethernet back to the main router, it had to split your bandwidth in half between backhaul and your client devices.

Mesh networking overcomes these weaknesses by having easier setup and enough radios to use them for clients and backhaul, all while having the faster Wi-Fi standards that have developed since the days of those earlier methods.

What it is

On its own, the Synology MR2200AC is very similar to the RT2600AC. It runs the same OS and interface. It has three radios inside, a 2.4GHz, and two 5Ghz.

Unlike the RT2600AC, it has only one Gigabit LAN port instead of four.

Two Ethernet and a USB port

The MR2200AC is powered by a Qualcomm quad-core CPU, making it suitable for all the same media downloading and serving, VPN, and router options as the RT2600AC. Just as we said before when we reviewed RT2600AC, this is really powerful.

The standard view of Synology’s Wi-Fi Connect before adding mesh points

The Synology MR2200AC is an excellent router on its own. Where it really shines is when it’s added as a mesh point, either with another MR2200AC or the old reliable RT2600AC.

How to add a mesh point

In some mesh systems we’ve reviewed, you click or tap to add a mesh point, and it finds it and adds it without further steps. In others, the mesh points automatically find and configure themselves with the main unit.

Adding the M2200AC to an existing Synology router as a mesh point isn’t difficult. Open Wi-Fi Connect in the main router’s web page, and click on the + to add a mesh point. It will ask you to select which device is the new mesh point, optionally name it with its location, and continue. Wi-Fi will restart, after a few minutes.

One of the beauties of using this system is that you don’t have to manage each node separately. Once a unit has been added as a mesh point, it’s all managed from one web login with a default IP address of 192.168.1.1. If you attempt to manage it from the mesh node’s IP address, it will load the web page of the main unit.

Synology also helps you place the mesh points better. Most people would place a point in the area where they have the worst Wi-Fi reception. That’s not optimal, because the reception for the mesh point will be weak, too.

The Wi-Fi Connect application shows bandwidth performance testing between mesh points, so you can be sure that you’ve placed them correctly. Other mesh systems we’ve had have done this too, but they’ve done it showing fewer details, usually displaying things like “good” or “best”. Here, you get actual megabit per second numbers, and can see the impact of adjusting a mesh point’s location.

Instead, place them so that they’re in range of strong signal, pointed at the area of weak signal. This isn’t always easy, just based on where electrical outlets are available, but the Wi-Fi of a mesh point is strong enough that it shouldn’t matter, practically.

Useful details to know

As we’ve said earlier, the MR2200AC uses three radios: a 2.4GHz, and two 5GHz units. When used as mesh points, the second 5GHz acts as backhaul communication between nodes.

But, you don’t have to use wireless for backhaul. It is possible to use Ethernet for the connection between points, if you have wired Ethernet installed throughout your home. That’s fairly uncommon in most US homes, but it’s a nice feature to have anyway.

We should note that 5GHz provides higher speeds, but doesn’t travel as far or through walls as well as 2.4GHz. This hasn’t been a problem in our test homes, with signal reaching all the corners that were formerly weak.

Each MR2200AC adds about an additional 2000 square feet of coverage. The RT2600AC has about 5000 square feet of coverage.

The RT2600AC isn’t required for this system to work, but the two are compatible. You can use one MR2200AC as a router, and add additional MR2200AC as mesh points to the main router. If you do, remember that you may need a switch if you have many wired devices – the MR2200AC has only one LAN port.

While it is theoretically possible to add unlimited mesh points, Synology recommends a maximum of six. MR2200AC supports DNS over HTTPS (DoH), which is a recent invention of Cloudflare’s. The goal of DoH is to make DNS resolution secure so that it isn’t subject to man-in-the-middle attacks. It can help to prevent eavesdropping, and therefore increases user privacy.

The latest update allows DNS over HTTPS (Cloudflare’s DNS security method)

Rough spots

One hiccup we found is that the MR2200AC and RT2600AC need to be running the same level of SRM OS. If they aren’t the most current or there’s even a slight version mismatch between units, it isn’t possible to enable the Guest network.

The system complains of a version mismatch. They were both on the same version.

The RT2600AC and the MR2200AC both refused to automatically update to the most current level of SRM. They both claimed they were already at the current level, and were at the same version level. The only solution was to go to Synology’s Web site while on iPhone tethering (adding the first mesh point had taken down the normal WAN connection at the router) and download the latest SRM for RT and MR models.

Guest network settings

When we went to manually update, we didn’t have to open a webpage for each installed unit. We were able to open just the main router’s page, specify both updates, and it handled distributing and updating both devices. Once updates began, they took about 10 minutes to complete and reboot, which feels quite long compared to most routers.

Update dialog includes both types of Wi-Fi point

Without the update, we were unable to manage Guest network settings. With it, managing guests worked as expected. Prohibiting guest devices from accessing main network devices is an option.

While the MR2200AC is an 802.11ac router (Wi-Fi 5), it can use the new WPA3 to secure the Wi-Fi network. We didn’t attempt to use WPA3, because when joining a network in macOS Mojave 10.14.6, macOS only offers options for WPA and WPA2 encryption.

Synology support documents suggest that WPA2 settings on the client will work with WPA3 enabled if the device has joined the network previously, but that there were some troubles with iOS joining WPA3 networks in previous versions of the Synology firmware. iOS clients might fail to connect to Synology Router when the wireless security encryption is set at WPA2/WPA3-Personal. We think WPA3 may be a little immature still, but it’s nice to know the Synology routers will be ready when it propagates everywhere.

What we think about it

Synology’s operating system is excellent. It’s very powerful, allowing you to run a VPN server, download media files and host them as a UPnPAV server for playback on the network, act as a Radius authentication server in a small business setting, and more.

In our test home, we have a few areas of weak signal. By weak, we mean where our test devices are unable to maintain connection to the main Wi-Fi router. Adding the node and pointing the node at those areas has made a huge improvement, allowing those devices to get transfer rates of 279 megabits per second in those locations.

Performance testing between Wi-Fi points

We’d tell you what speeds were before we added the node, but the problem is that signal was on the edge —the devices could associate with the network, but not reliably access it. Speed testing was futile. So instead, we surveyed for signal strength to show the change between the two.

Signal strength testing before: the light blue-green area at left only offers -32 dBm to -36 dBm of signal

In this first image, the main router (RT2600AC), is on the ground floor of the home, while measurements are being taken on the second story, where the problem is. Basically, signal isn’t making it up and over well enough to prevent complaints from family members.

Signal strength with one MR2200ac: signal now gets up to -47 dBm, a huge improvement

Here, the mesh node MR2200ac, is on the second story, and closer to the side of the house that was reporting problems with devices working. It should be said that Wi-Fi isn’t just reliant on the router or access point: it also counts upon the antennae on the user’s device. It’s possible that an old iPhone 6 just isn’t cutting it, but in practice, that doesn’t matter: we have to optimize around the devices we have.

If Synology were to add controls to the firewall to allow it to route between the guest network and main network to explicit IPs, or to be able to assign a secondary DHCP range on the LAN in addition to the guest network which does get it’s own DHCP range, it would nearly be a replacement for enterprise level Wi-Fi like Ruckus or Ubiquiti nodes.

Even without that level of control, it’s still above and beyond just about everything we’ve tested. This added mesh functionality is executed very well, making it one of our favorites for home and small business use. The OS is full-featured, and you can start with one unit and add more as needed.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Synology MR2200AC is available from Amazon for $ 139.