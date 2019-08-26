Apple’s new iPhone 11 may not be the only smartphone to launch next month

If Apple follows its usual launch pattern then we should expect to see the new iPhone 11 arriving soon. September is famous for Apple unveilings and there’s currently nothing to suggest this year will be any different. Although not confirmed it seems highly likely that this rebooted smartphone will include a faster processor, better battery life and the inclusion of a triple rear camera. There’s also mumblings that reverse wireless charging could allow the iPhone 11 to refill other devices and one recent rumour has suggested Apple Pencil support could be on its way.

We hope to find out more in the coming weeks but it’s worth noting that this may not be the only big launch event in September. Firstly it’s thought that Huawei could try and spoil Apple’s party with the release of its next Mate series devices. Some reports have suggested that September 19 could be the date that the Chinese firm reveals all to the world. If true, it would show a big shift as Huawei usually reveals these devices in October. Little is known about the Mate 30 Pro but possible features could include a quadruple rear camera, new Kirin processor and an even bigger battery. We may also get to see a 5G version launch alongside a standard model.

So, that could be one extra competitor that Apple has to deal with but it doesn't end there. OnePlus always reveals a tweaked version of its devices towards the end of the year and a leak from @Samsung_News is claiming that things have moved forward this year. In fact, the Twitter account believes that September 26 could be the date that the OnePlus 7T is shown to the world. In a post on social media, the leaker said: "26th September India Launch • 10th October US/EU Launch • 15th October Sale." The biggest change coming to this device is a new rear camera which will sit in a circular pattern on the rear of the case. Other improvements could come in the form of an upgraded processor and more RAM.