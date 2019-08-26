Carol Vorderman: Countdown star speaks out on ‘terrible loss’ as colleague dies age 36

Carol Vorderman , 58, was taught by pilot Emily Collett, 36, to perform a loop-the-loop back in July 2017. The Countdown legend offered her condolences in a tribute post on the micro-blogging site where she retweeted an article following her death. In view of her 411,000 followers, she captioned the post: “Such a terrible terrible loss…Emily was an extraordinary young woman and pilot and my time with her in the air was nothing but a joy. “My heart goes out to her husband Mike, to Emily’s family and to Tom Castle’s family in their grief. Rest In Peace.”

Fans flocked to comment on the post, with many also offering their sympathies.

One person said: “Oh Carol, I’m really saddened to read this news today. Didn’t know until now. Always saddens me when a pilot is lost. How terrible. My thoughts are with Emily’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time…”

Another person commented: “Saddened to hear about this loss. My heart and condolences go out to her family and friends.”

While a third person added: “How dreadful. Sorry to read such very sad news. Condolences to her family.”

Emily was practising stunts with student flier Tom Castle, 43, when the two seater plane crashed into a field, according to The Sun.

Police said the pair were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday near Stonor village in Oxfordshire.