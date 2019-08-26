Donkervoort celebrates founder’s 70th with D8 GTO JD70

The founder of Dutch track car specialist Donkervoort has just turned 70, and to celebrate he’s announced a special version of the company’s D8 GTO dubbed the JD70.

The “JD” in the car’s name are the initials of Joop Donkervoort, who founded Donkervoort in 1978. Today, the company is known for lightweight cars with high outputs and race car-like handling.

The JD70 won’t be unveiled until next spring but the company has confirmed the car will feature an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 and weigh less than 1,543 pounds.

The engine in the regular D8 GTO can deliver 400 horsepower, so even with the same output the JD70 should be a scorcher on the track. Future owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in under 3.0 seconds and a top speed of around 170 mph. Donkervoort said full performance specs for the JD70 will be announced closer to the reveal.

Just 70 examples are destined for production which will run for two years. The starting price is set at 163,636 euros (approximately $ 182,295) and Donkervoort is currently accepting orders.