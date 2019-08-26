Man Utd fans demand Solskjaer signs Sancho and one other player after Crystal Palace loss

Following their disappointing 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, Manchester United supporters have identified Jadon Sancho and James Maddison as two players to help solve their problems. Marcus Rashford fluffed his lines from the penalty spot just five days after Paul Pogba did the same in the 1-1 draw with Wolves. Solskjaer’s side dominated for most of the game against Palace at Old Trafford but lacked a bit of creativity in the final third. Daniel James scored their only goal of the game but they appear to be in need of a player to play behind the striker and fans believe Borussia Dortmund star Sancho and Leicester’s Maddison would be excellent acquisitions.

“Cannot stress how much we need a player like Sancho for his creativity and ability to play on the right,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Only way we have a chance for him is if we make the CL. Him and Maddison needed big time.” Another agreed: “We needed Maddison and Sancho to even think about the rebuild.” “This team desperately needs Sancho and Maddison,” a third wrote. Another said: “In reflection, this team has potential but not everyone in it is good enough to take it to that next level. We have a good core in terms of Rashford, Martial, James, Maguire, AWB. However it needs a Sancho, it needs a Maddison, and it needs a new left back. Time will tell.”