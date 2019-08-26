PS5 release date news: First look at spectacular NEW PlayStation console

If the PS5 looks anything like these spectacular new concept renders, then the late 2020 release date can’t come soon enough.

Fans recently uncovered a European patent image of what turned out to be a PS5 dev kit.

The mysterious sketch suggested that the next-gen PlayStation will sport a futuristic V design that likely stands for the number five.

Responding to media speculation about the patent, game developer Matthew Stott confirmed that the design represented PlayStation 5 dev kits, and not the console itself.

“It’s a devkit we have some in the office,” Stott tweeted.

Of course, it’s possible that the final PS5 will sport a similar design, which is where LetsGoDigital comes in.

The Dutch website has created some incredible concept renders of the next-gen console, giving fans a better taste of what to expect.