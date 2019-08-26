This Rotten Week: Predicting Don’t Let Go Reviews

I went two for three last time around, though admittedly one of those flicks had a bunch of reviews in at the time of post so it’s tough to take full credit. Angel Has Fallen (Predicted: 37% Actual: 39%) was nearly right on the money, and could end up there with a few more negative reviews. The third in the franchise fell right between the other two previously realsed titles, with Olympus Has Fallen (49%) and London Has Fallen (26%). Most critics just thought it overly violent and cliched without much of a plot.