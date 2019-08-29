Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD steadies as US growth slows in second-quarter

US markets were sombre, with expectations for a Q3 growth slowdown and rising fears for a rate cut exerting more downward pressure on the US Dollar. Cailin Birch, a Global Economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, explained: “The US-China conflict is likely to intensify further – and to increasingly take the shape of non-tariff barriers, such as investment restrictions – and the risk of an escalation in the US-EU trade dispute continues to loom. [Consequently], we expect GDP growth to slow further in the third quarter, as relatively firm US consumer spending fails to compensate for the weaker business outlook and slowing investment.”

Today’s US continuing jobless claims for August climbed to a worse-than-expected 1.698 million, despite a 1.680 million consensus. Initial jobless claims confirmed forecasts and increased to 215,000.

Meanwhile, a potential thawing in the US-China trade tensions provided some relief for US dollar traders as China signalled its intention to hold back any retaliation to tariffs imposed by the US.

Gao Feng, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce, said: “We firmly reject an escalation of the trade war, and are willing to negotiate and collaborate in order to solve this problem with calm attitude.”

The pound remained volatile today as the cross-party opposition alliance launched a legal battle to reverse the proroguing of parliament.