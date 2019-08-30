Cruises: Can passengers get better Brexit exchange rates on ship or by switching before?

Brexit has sent the pound to euro exchange rate fluctuating in a currency roller coaster which has sparked much concern for UK holidaymakers. Yet for those travelling on a cruise ship, which may call at a number of destinations en route, things are slightly different. Some travellers may moor at purely Eurozone destinations on their journey, meaning they will just need to convert their sterling to euros. Otherwise, holidaymakers may need to juggle a variety of different tender, which could cause confusion.

Some cruise ship firms offer cash swap options on board, yet these may not be commonplace.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told Express.co.uk: “There are limited currency conversion options onboard, however Royal Caribbean does accept most major currencies and converts them to US dollars with applicable conversion rates.”

Meanwhile firms such as Cunard, on its latest Queen Mary 2 voyage, accepted dollars as the primary method of tender with the opportunity for Britons to convert their pounds on board.

A spokesperson for TUI Cruises told Express.co.uk passengers pay in sterling in the ship, and there is a currency exchange available in reception.

They added: “We recommend passengers bring currency with them, and exchange at their local TUI store for the best high street rates.”

Yet in an attempt to be prepared and get the best rates ahead of a cruise, experts have given their top advice.

Rob Stross, CMO of WeSwap, exclusively told Express.co.uk: “It’s difficult to predict how the pound will fare throughout the remainder of summer, but going to destinations where the euro is not used is unlikely to negate the impact of Brexit as the pound has generally been weak against most major currencies, not just the euro.