Cruises: Can passengers get better Brexit exchange rates on ship or by switching before?

Brexit has sent the pound to euro exchange rate fluctuating in a currency roller coaster which has sparked much concern for UK holidaymakers. Yet for those travelling on a cruise ship, which may call at a number of destinations en route, things are slightly different. Some travellers may moor at purely Eurozone destinations on their journey, meaning they will just need to convert their sterling to euros. Otherwise, holidaymakers may need to juggle a variety of different tender, which could cause confusion.
Some cruise ship firms offer cash swap options on board, yet these may not be commonplace.
A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told Express.co.uk: “There are limited currency conversion options onboard, however Royal Caribbean does accept most major currencies and converts them to US dollars with applicable conversion rates.”
Meanwhile firms such as Cunard, on its latest Queen Mary 2 voyage, accepted dollars as the primary method of tender with the opportunity for Britons to convert their pounds on board.
A spokesperson for TUI Cruises told Express.co.uk passengers pay in sterling in the ship, and there is a currency exchange available in reception.
They added: “We recommend passengers bring currency with them, and exchange at their local TUI store for the best high street rates.”
Yet in an attempt to be prepared and get the best rates ahead of a cruise, experts have given their top advice.
Rob Stross, CMO of WeSwap, exclusively told Express.co.uk: “It’s difficult to predict how the pound will fare throughout the remainder of summer, but going to destinations where the euro is not used is unlikely to negate the impact of Brexit as the pound has generally been weak against most major currencies, not just the euro.
“So when it comes to travel money, it can pay to be aware of any upcoming political events which could affect the pound’s value.
“For those going on a cruise this year, the most important thing to remember is that it’s always best to exchange money as early as possible.
“Last minute purchases, whether at airport bureaux or cruise ship currency exchanges, are always likely to lead to less bang for your buck as merchants are able to offer whatever exchange rate they like, knowing holidaymakers have no choice but to accept.”
Offering more cruise-specific currency advice, he added: “Also, with cruise ships, prepaid card users should withdraw cash in advance for any transactions while aboard the ship.
“Due to the way that cruise ships and airplanes accept card payments, prepaid card payments sometimes aren’t accepted.
For those looking to go abroad any time soon, we also recommend targeting potential market highs using rate alerts and finding free ATMs while abroad.
“You can also avoid further charges by withdrawing more money less often.
“If an ATM or merchant asks if you want to be charged in the local currency, always say yes.”
Meanwhile, this week Express.co.uk reported how the pound had slumped just hours after reaching its month long high.
The swift change came about after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a suspension of Parliament, sparking increased fears of a no deal Brexit.
This came as he additionally requested a new Queen’s Speech, to be held in October.
With the UK not set to leave the EU until October 31, it remains to be seen what additional impact the political developments will bear on the exchange rate.