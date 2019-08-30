US Open fans boo Naomi Osaka after Coco Gauff sets up third round match

Naomi Osaka’s name was booed by US Open fans on Louis Armstrong Stadium after Coco Gauff set up a third-round showdown.
In a high-quality match, 15-year-old Gauff held her nerve to beat unseeded Hungarian Timea Babos in three sets.
The atmosphere in the stadium was deafening at times, including during Gauff’s post-match interview.
But when Gauff was asked by ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi for her thoughts on the upcoming battle with Osaka, the mention of the world No 1 and defending champion was roundly booed by fans.
Gauff had a slightly sheepish look on her face before replying: “I don’t have any thoughts on it now, because I have to play doubles tomorrow with Caty [McNally].
“So I am really focused on that. I don’t even know what today is? What is today?”
When Gauff was told she will play Osaka on Saturday, most likely on Arthur Ashe, she said: “Saturday I am going to think about that match.
“But tomorrow is about my doubles match.”
The reaction from some sections of the crowd was even more disappointing considering Osaka had warm words of encouragement for the teen earlier in the day.
She said: “Off the court she seems like me. Well, she seems a little bit more, like, she knows what she’s doing. I just mean, like, I’m very quiet. I’ve gotten actually a bit talkative recently, though.
“But, yeah, I saw her in the locker room. She wasn’t really talking to anyone. I was, like, Oh, looks familiar. I’m just going to talk to her. I know she’s super young, and I know it’s sort of hard to transition.
“I wasn’t even a junior, but I can only imagine as a junior you play these tournaments with your friends, and then you come to the pros and you don’t know anyone. I just, like, Oh, she’s a really talented girl. I would love for her to come out of her shell a little bit. I just realize that’s probably what people say about me, too.
“Yeah, she’s super sweet and I would love to play her, of course. For me, when I hear people talking about someone, I want to have the opportunity to play them just to assess it for myself. You know what I mean? So, yeah, definitely would love that, but at the same time I know she’s going to have to get through a tough opponent. I’m fine with whoever I play.”