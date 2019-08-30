US Open fans boo Naomi Osaka after Coco Gauff sets up third round match

Naomi Osaka’s name was booed by US Open fans on Louis Armstrong Stadium after Coco Gauff set up a third-round showdown. In a high-quality match, 15-year-old Gauff held her nerve to beat unseeded Hungarian Timea Babos in three sets. The atmosphere in the stadium was deafening at times, including during Gauff’s post-match interview. But when Gauff was asked by ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi for her thoughts on the upcoming battle with Osaka, the mention of the world No 1 and defending champion was roundly booed by fans.

Gauff had a slightly sheepish look on her face before replying: “I don’t have any thoughts on it now, because I have to play doubles tomorrow with Caty [McNally]. “So I am really focused on that. I don’t even know what today is? What is today?” When Gauff was told she will play Osaka on Saturday, most likely on Arthur Ashe, she said: “Saturday I am going to think about that match. “But tomorrow is about my doubles match.”