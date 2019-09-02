Downton Abbey movie: Can you download the FULL movie? Is it legal?

Downton Abbey is back and it’s bigger than ever. Lord and Lady Grantham are back welcoming royalty to their country pile. The new film is set to hit the big screen, though many may miss those halcyon days of watching the Crawley family in their living room.

Can you download Downton Abbey? While the TV show of Downton Abbey is very readily available to download, the film is not legally available to download. This is likely because it is not yet in cinemas and will not be released simultaneously online or to download. There is no legal download of the film available at all.

Will Downton Abbey be available to download? It is likely the film will be available to download after its cinematic release finishes, however this is not confirmed officially. Most films, if they are not bought and distributed by streaming services such as Netflix, may be available to purchase on iTunes or Amazon to then watch online. However, fans will have to wait until the film is out of cinemas before that is confirmed.

Will Downton Abbey be available on DVD? While this has also not been confirmed, it is pretty much a definite that this will be available to buy on DVD. What is Downton Abbey about? The film will pick up where the TV show left off, with Mary and Edith married off, Mary managing the estate alongside Tom and Lord Grantham, and the Dowager is just as catty as ever.