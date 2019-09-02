Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge broke royal protocol with intimate move on royal tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Germany on an official royal tour in 2017. They took their two children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, on the trip before the birth of Prince Louis, who is now one-year-old. It was during this trip to the continent that the Duchess of Cambridge was seen breaking royal protocol. The Royal Family have particular rules when it comes to levels of intimacy shown in public.

Hugs are advised against by the Royal Family – but Kate Middleton appeared to disregard this guideline during the royal visit. The incident occurred when Kate and William visited Strassenkinder, a charity that supports children from disadvantaged backgrounds. While there, Kate greeted the children with large hugs – despite what the royal protocol dictates. One young girl hugged Kate, who replied saying: “That’s nice of you,” while another youngster hugged her from the side. On the royal website, it says, when greeting a member of the Royal Family: “For men, this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.” The website also stresses that the protocol is advisory, but not enforced.

It explains: “There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.” Last year, Kate again broke from tradition and hugged children at an event in Essex. She and William were visiting Coach Core Essex where they met those involved in the project which was established by The Royal Foundation. There is speculation that Kate has taken a tip from her more tactile sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has often been seeing breaking royal protocol and hugging those she meets.