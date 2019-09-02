Susan Boyle 2019: ‘I was a freak show’ BGT star speaks out in heartbreaking admission

Susan Boyle, 58, captivated a global audience with her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream during her audition in 2009 on the ITV series of Britain’s Got Talent. The runner-up has since gone onto achieve worldwide fame but despite selling millions of records worldwide, the Scottish star admitted her overnight fame came with a price. The singer has revealed she felt “suffocated” from the attention she gained and felt like “an act in a freak show”. Speaking candidly to the Irish News, the Britain’s Got Talent favourite divulged: “Suddenly, everything you do is watched and picked apart.
“It felt quite suffocating, almost as though I was an act in a freak show, and that hurt. It was incredibly difficult to come to terms with for a time, but the positives have far outweighed the negatives.”
Susan recently returned from a short break from the spotlight with her new album Ten.
She told the publication: “I’ve travelled around the world to places I never dreamed possible in my lifetime, I’ve met childhood idols, performed with talented artists and, well, it just keeps getting better and better.
“I can honestly say I’m enjoying myself now. I don’t worry that it’s all going to end tomorrow, I just enjoy the moments.”
Elsewhere, Susan recently returned to the stage to perform I Dreamed A Dream again during America’s Got Talent: The Champions.
The singer recently reminisced about what the iconic Les Misérables song means to her during an interview with People magazine.
She admitted: “It’s something I can relate to, it’s about a lady who, more or less, was left on her own with nothing.
“Lots was taken away from her and she had to rebuild her life again.”
The star added: “I started off having a hard time and things have become brighter and better.”
Susan was also set to appear on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions this year, but reportedly was unable to do so due to other work commitments.
Music mogul Simon Cowell recently addressed the singer’s absence on ITV’s Lorraine last week.
Speaking to showbiz reporter Dan Wootton, Simon explained: “I mean, truthfully Dan, I didn’t know but I do now, who was or wasn’t going to be on the show.
“But, Susan I knew about,” Simon clarified, as he revealed the reason why she decided not to take part.”
The businessman went on to explain: “I don’t think she should’ve done it this year.
“She did America’s Got Talent Champions and I hope if this does well, we’ll do it again next year.”
