Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana looks incredible in plunging gown at GQ Men of The Year Awards

Gordon Ramsay cut a dapper figure in a suave black suit, teamed with a crisp white shirt as he attended the GQ Men of The Year Awards in London this evening. But all eyes would have been on the chef’s wife, Tana, who commanded attention in a striking scarlet gown. Tana looked amazing in the plunging number, which swept the floor as they posed on the red carpet. The brunette beauty showed off her slender curves in the show-stopping dress, as it hugged her figure.

Tana styled her locks into stunning waves and added to her look with glam, bronzed make-up. The married couple, who share five children together, cosied up to one another as they posed in front of photographers before heading inside It was a rare date night for the couple, following the birth of their fifth child back in April. The parents welcomed a son called Oscar into the world. Also at the star-studded bash was David, 44, and Victoria Beckham, 45, who arrived with their son Brooklyn, 20.