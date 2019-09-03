Mate 30 Pro release: Huawei may have already revealed its radical design upgrade

Mate 30 Pro is the next flagship smartphone from Huawei – the device will be unveiled at a scheduled hardware event in Munich, Germany, on September 19. Huawei sent out a tweet over the weekend to confirm the launch date of its Mate 30 series – an eight-second video accompanied it. The short clip showed a lilac coloured circle that appeared to look incredibly similar to that shown in a recent leak surrounding the hardware. An alleged poster for the Mate 30 Pro recently surfaced on Chinese site Weibo and exhibited the handset in two colours – one of which looked extremely reminiscent of the lilac shade shown in Huawei’s recent twitter video.

The same ring appeared to be present on the forthcoming Huawei handset in the claimed poster – seemingly adding further credence to the leak and possibly outing the Chinese vendor’s radical design upgrade. The circle in question surrounded the Mate 30 Pro’s camera system and appeared to have a different finish to the rest of the phone. Moreover, the product was also displayed with four lenses within its camera housing. Huawei’s new mobile has been tipped to come with two primary 40-megapixel sensors on its rear – it is possible this could allow the device to gather more information and produce better photos overall.

Additionally, it is also expected the handset will tote an ultra wide-angle snapper and a telephoto unit, too. On its front, the Mate 30 Pro is anticipated to flaunt a new display with a waterfall style – this means the curves on the side of the phone's panel could be more prominent than on prior handsets like the Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro or even the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. It has also been rumoured the Mate 30 Pro's screen could also have a 90Hz refresh rate, just like the OnePlus 7 Pro. This could allow the new Huawei device to offer fans a smoother experience when navigating its software. Finally, it is also expected the Mate 30 Pro will be capable of supporting 5G networks, have a new processor and possibly a larger battery than its predecessor. One of the biggest question marks hovering over the device concerns the operating system it will run.