Mats Wilander picks US Open ace to win Grand Slam when Federer, Nadal, Djokovic retire

Diego Schwartzman has been tipped by Mats Wilander to win a Grand Slam title when Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic retire. Argentine Schwartzman is through to the US Open quarter-finals where he takes on Nadal tomorrow night. The No 20 seed has never been beyond this stage of a major tournament, as they have been dominated by the best three players in the world. But seven-time Grand Slam winner Wilander thinks Schwartzman has all the traits to have a successful future, especially after watching his victory over Alexander Zverev yesterday.

“Schwartzman is the opposite of Zverev. He doesn’t have a physical game but he has a physical mindset,” Wilander said. “He is so aggressive out there, he comes forward on any chance, he is quick and has a lion with a big heart. He leaves all out there. “He reminds me so much of David Ferrer. Would Ferrer have won a Grand Slam title if it wasn’t for Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic? Yes. “So Schwartzman will win a Grand Slam one day because those guys will be not there anymore and he will have this fighting spirit which younger players will have to learn to deal with.”

Schwartzman has lost all seven of his previous meetings with Nadal. But the 27-year-old has a plan to continue his momentum at Flushing Meadows. “Well, hit very hard to the lines,” Schwartzman said.