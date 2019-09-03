WATCH: Disgusting moment plane passenger performs vile move on empty row of plane seats

Flights welcome all sorts of plane passengers onboard, each with varying approaches as to what is socially acceptable. One man was spotted on an aircraft who appeared unfazed about how unpleasant his mid-flight actions were. A video of the male passenger has gone viral after being posted to Instagram. The clip shows the man performing an activity which most people would only carry out in privacy.

The video was shared by Instagram account passengershaming and has attracted outraged comments. It shows the passenger sitting in a window seat in an empty row of plane seats. The clip was shot from the opposite row by a flier also in the window seat with no one next to him. The man can be seen occupying himself with filing his toenails as he props one of his bare feet up on the seat. He appears to be showing no care for the fact that his shavings will be falling onto to floor of the aircraft. However, it would seem the man was not allowed to get away with his gross moves.

According to passengershamimg, he was advised by a flight attendant to stop and he complied. Nevertheless, Instagram users who have seen the footage have been horrified by its content. “Yuk yuk and more yuk. Honestly, it should become a legal requirement for all passengers to have their socks superglued to their manky feet prior to boarding to avoid these situations (sic),” one alarmed viewer wrote. “Yes, I want to sit on and breathe your toenail dust and cheese on my flight,” another added wryly. A third person commented: “Nasty. At what point does someone actually think this is ok to do?