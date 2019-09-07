Apple to live-stream September special event on YouTube for first time





Apple on Friday posted a placeholder to its official YouTube channel informing fans that it will be using the popular video-sharing platform to stream next week’s special media event.



As seen in the screenshot above, Apple plans to stream the Sept. 10 event live on YouTube in what will be a first for the company.

While Apple routinely offers live video coverage of its product unveilings on Apple.com and through the Apple Events app, and later uploads those presentations to YouTube, the company has never leveraged Google’s platform to host an event livestream. Considering YouTube’s near ubiquity, Apple’s decision opens viewing options to a myriad of mobile, desktop and streaming devices.

Fans interested in watching the stream on YouTube rather than Apple’s own platform can visit the company’s page and set a localized reminder for showtime.

Apple has in the past used similar mechanisms to advertise upcoming events on social media outlets. Last year, for example, the company issued a promoted tweet from its official Twitter account that, when “liked,” enrolled users to receive an automated reminder to tune in to the iPhone XR and XS unveiling. An identical tweet was sent out for 2018’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple has yet to tweet out a reminder for the Sept. 10 gathering, but on Thursday updated the Apple Events app for iOS and tvOS in preparation of what is expected to be the introduction of new iPhone and Apple Watch models. Also rumored to debut are Tile-like tracker devices for use with iPhone and potentially a special “one more thing” surprise.

