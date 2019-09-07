Dan Walker: BBC Breakfast presenter responds to viewer hitting out at Brexit ‘bias dig’

Dan Walker, 42, reacted to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s disaster in the House of Commons earlier this week, where he lost three votes. The BBC Breakfast host made the observation on his Twitter account and asked for other statistics regarding previous Prime Ministers. Dan said on Twitter in view of his 575,200 followers: “So far Boris Johnson has played 3 lost 3 in terms of votes in the Commons. “Has anyone got any comparative PM stats? #ParliamentaryOpta.”

One person replied to the presenter: “BBC employee having another dig hey Danny? #bias.” But Dan insisted he was joking around and commented back: “Have a look in a dictionary under ‘J’. If you work your way through you’ll find the word ‘joke’.” Another person tweeted Dan: “Who Are You ? Ah, I’ve been told that you are part of The BBC Anti Brexit Squadron. I don’t watch the BBC News Media. Not Funny at all. “Quite Sad that You’ve No Respect for Democracy, and The Votes Of 17.4 Million, that are being systematically being dismantled by @UKParliament.” “It’s a joke,” the journalist hit back. “One thing we should never forget is the ability to laugh at ourselves.”

Following the events in Parliament, Dan said he would “love” to see how children are taught about the current Brexit situation in the future. He said: “I would love to see how we will teach this period of political history 100 years from now.” His fans agreed with one writing: “I think it’s best we all just deny it ever happened. The shame.” Another joked: “Students will be saying “oh god I hope Brexit doesn’t come up in the exam, I just don’t understand it!” “Probably still going through brexit,” said a third.