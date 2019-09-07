Hannity: Trump ‘improving the quality of life for everyone in this country’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity took some time Friday to highlight some of President Trump’s accomplishments Friday, praising Trump for “improving the quality of life” for Americans.

“Our economy is now humming on all cylinders and thankfully working for our entire family, all Americans,” Hannity said before listing what he believes to be some of Trump’s accomplishments.

“The president’s tax cuts, they were a huge success. The president’s deregulation, a huge success. The new trade deals with Mexico, Canada, the European Union, Japan … A big win for American goods. And by the way, I would expect that the deal with China is going to be free and more fair at the end of the day.”

Hannity also touted the president’s work on building “the wall” along the southern border.

“By the way, construction of the wall — the biggest unreported story this week — is well underway,” Hannity said, criticizing the media for his perceived lack of coverage.

The Fox News host then prodded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats for being unhappy at how the president procured funding for the border fence.

“Nancy Pelosi, a lot of Democrats they supported Obama’s wall but they don’t support Trump’s wall. That’s their problem,” Hannity said.

Hannity praised Trump for his push for border security and dedication to Americans.

“The president is absolutely right to make the border a priority. And that means we can prevent those drugs from getting in the hands of American kids,” Hannity said. “The president is … dedicated to improving the quality of life for everyone in this country.”