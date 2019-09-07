It Chapter Two: No third movie possible but Pennywise can return in THIS

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR IT: CHAPTER TWO. Back in 2017, It hit cinemas and became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Based on Stephen King’s iconic 1986 novel, the first movie only covered the book scenes from when the Losers Club were kids in the 1950s. This was brought forward to summer 1989 in the It movie, while It: Chapter Two covers the rest of the book’s present-day setting, which has also been moved from the eighties to 2016.

Pennywise was defeated at the end of It: Chapter Two, but a monster’s death is often never the end when it comes to horror films. Just look at the Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street franchises. However, since It is based on a novel with a clear beginning, middle and end, an It: Chapter Three is not possible. Pennywise truly is dead and won’t be coming back, no doubt out of respect for King’s story. Nevertheless, with such huge box office success, you can bet Warner Bros will be looking at another way to make a third movie. Clearly, a Pennywise prequel is possible seeing as he was terrorising the residents of Derry every 27 years prior to 1989 and 2016 when he finally met his demise. A period-set It in 1963, 1936 or even 1909 could be a way for the franchise to move forward. READ MORE: IT CHAPTER TWO REVIEWS

In fact, director of both It movies Andy Muschietti has teased that a Pennywise spin-off really could happen. Speaking with iO9, the filmmaker said: "There is a whole mythology to the book. "Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. "It has been on Earth for millions of years. He's been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years." "So you can imagine the amount of material."