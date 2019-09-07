The Friend Might Be The Biggest Emotional Gut Punch Of 2019

The Friend‘s packs an emotional gut punch from its very first scene, mostly due to the upcoming film’s relatable and emotional subject matter. The movie follows Dakota Johnson’s Nicole Teague, a real-life victim of cancer and her journey before and following the diagnosis. It’s a story about family, love, and loss, and one that almost no moviegoers will be excluded from. And for that reason (in addition to the killer performances) The Friend is one of the most gut-wrenching movies to debut this year.