Phil Spencer: Property expert reveals simple trick to boost property value by £5000

Phil Spencer is a television presenter and journalist who is well known as the host of Location, Location, Location and Relocation, Relocation. He is also the co-founder of the advice site, Move iQ , and is used to giving advice to those buying or selling a property. When selling a property, most Britons will want to ensure they get the highest possible fee. Phil revealed a simple tip which can help boost the value of a house by £5,000.

When moving house, making sure the property looks well kept can add thousands to the value, Phil told Express.co.uk.

He said: “Repainting the front of your home can cost as little as £1,000 but could add up to £5,000 to its value.