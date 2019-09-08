Phil Spencer: Property expert reveals simple trick to boost property value by £5000

Phil Spencer is a television presenter and journalist who is well known as the host of Location, Location, Location and Relocation, Relocation. He is also the co-founder of the advice site, Move iQ, and is used to giving advice to those buying or selling a property. When selling a property, most Britons will want to ensure they get the highest possible fee. Phil revealed a simple tip which can help boost the value of a house by £5,000.
When moving house, making sure the property looks well kept can add thousands to the value, Phil told Express.co.uk.
He said: “Repainting the front of your home can cost as little as £1,000 but could add up to £5,000 to its value.
“Don’t forget the fence and front gate. The importance of “kerb appeal”, or the impression you get when first approaching the property from the street, can’t be overstated.”
He explained first impressions are important and making sure the house looks presentable will make buyers more likely to splash the cash.
“Bear in mind, though, that you should only get new windows if the current ones are all but unusable or don’t match the house.”
He said: “Whenever you’re upgrading, it’s always important to ensure that any changes match the style of the house.”
Although renovating the property could make it more appealing, Phil explained the small changes you can make to sell a house more quickly.
He told Express.co.uk: “In addition, fitting a new kitchen could easily set you back £3,000, but you can create a similar impression for much less.
“Making just a few small improvements to your kitchen could serve as the perfect recipe to breathe new life into what is arguably the most important room of the house.”
Phil said: “If you have a particularly limescaled or generally dull-looking tap, a shiny new one can cost less than £50, while new cupboard handles could only set you back a few pounds each.
“If there are any cracked walls or kitchen tiles, do your best to find matching replacements.
“Grab the opportunity to have a big clear out as well as an overly cluttered kitchen will make potential buyers worry about a lack of storage.”
The television presenter opened up about the estate agent tip sellers should avoid when moving house.
He explained some estate agents will overvalue a property, however a high valuation may not always be accurate.