Piers Morgan Twitter: Star dismisses ‘cataclysm’ for Boris Johnson after Amber Rudd quits

Piers Morgan , 54, predicted an increasing chance of victory for Boris Johnson, 55, in the case of a snap election after Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, 56, quit the cabinet and surrendered the Conservative whip. Sharing news of Rudd’s resignation with his 6.8 million Twitter followers, the Good Morning Britain presenter noted: “All seems cataclysmic for Boris but I still wouldn’t bet against him emerging victorious. Remember, the majority of the country voted Leave… they will still be with him,” he added.

Rudd stepped down saying she couldn’t “stand by as good, loyal, moderate Conservatives are expelled”.

In her resignation letter, she said she no longer believes the government’s main objective is leaving the EU with a Brexit deal.

“The government is expending a lot of energy to prepare for ‘No Deal’ but I have not seen the same level one intensity go into our talk with the European Union who have asked us to present alternative arrangements to the Irish backstop,” she said.

Piers later tweeted a YouGov poll produced for the Sunday Times which had Conservatives staying equal on 35 per cent, while Labour dropped 4 per cent to 21 per cent and Liberal Democrats gained 3 per cent.

“Meanwhile… Boris grows more electable…” he wrote.

He also responded to actress Marina Sirtis, 64, who replaced to his post about Rudd and Johnson, saying: “That was three years ago. I’m betting a lot of #Leavers are regretting their decision now they’ve seen what an absolutely bess #Brexit would lead to.”