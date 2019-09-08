Serena Williams Lost, but Her Legacy is Winning

Given the context — the sterling form Williams was in coming to the final, the chance at redemption on the same court that brought unforgettable pain just last year — this loss will sting Williams as much as any.

“I believe I could have played better,” she said. “I believe I could have done more. I believe I could have just been more Serena today. I honestly don’t think Serena showed up. I have to kind of figure out how to get her to show up in Grand Slam finals.”

Her tone was doleful, but there is no reason for her to hold her head in shame.

It’s not just that she is 37, and deserves credit simply for still being at the highest reaches of the game at that age, doing battle against opponents who are still in their teens. Or that she is the mother of a daughter, Olympia, she clearly adores. Williams didn’t win this title, but it was once again evident as these past two weeks swept by that all of tennis, and this tournament in particular, remains beholden to her powerful sway.

Walk the grounds at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center and you could feel it in the way fans lined up on the practice courts to see her warm up. You could hear it in the way people gushed.

“Serena,” a little girl shouted, seeing Williams practice on a side court three hours before the title fight. The girl sprinted off to get a closer look, a pony tail bobbing against her back.

“Serena!” One word. All that was needed. Her popularity and influence — the way it is impossible to look away when her image flashes across a screen, the way she matters in realms far beyond the court — is of course an impact that few in sports have ever known.