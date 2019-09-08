Xbox Scarlett release date update: Shock Xbox gaming news ahead of Microsoft launch

Halo Infinite has lost a key member of its creative team, revealed alongside some other news that fans might be surprised to hear about.
We only know of a few Xbox Scarlett release date exclusives being worked on, Halo Infinite being the biggest.
And we also know how important first-party content on launch days can prove, recently highlighted by the release of the Switch and Zelda Breath of the Wild.
Having something flashy and new to showcase your hardware can be a boost and Halo Infinite looks set to fit the bill for Microsoft.
The Halo brand is a massive part of Xbox and continues to sell well on consoles. So some of the recent Summer updates fans are hearing about might prove a little shocking to hear at this stage.
Kotaku first reported that creative director Tim Longo had moved to a different position within 343 Industries before leaving the company back in August.
And Microsoft provided this statement at the time, telling fans: “Roles and responsibilities of various team members regularly evolve to meet the needs of a game, throughout development.
“We have recently had two changes to the Halo Infinite development team. Our Executive Producer, Mary Olson will now take charge of the Campaign team on Halo Infinite as the Lead Producer, utilizing her many years of experience at 343 to help craft a great campaign for fans.
“Additionally, Tim Longo has recently departed our team and we are truly thankful for his many contributions to our games, our studio and the Halo universe. We wish Tim nothing but the best in his future endeavours.
“The overall creative vision and production of the game remains led by Chris Lee, Studio Head of Halo Infinite.”
This was followed by a statement from Longo on Twitter, revealing that he had left 343.
“Thanks for all the kind words from everyone!” the Twitter post explains.
“It was just time to move on & I’ll miss 343i dearly. A great team is still kicking butt on Halo Infinite & I have all the faith & trust in them.
“Not ready to reveal my next adventure but things are already brewing. Stay tuned & onward.”
These changes probably won’t alarm Halo fans too much but will no doubt prove a surprise. Something else we found out about the big Xbox Scarlett exclusive this year is that preparations for microtransactions are still ongoing.
This isn’t something new for the franchise as Halo 5: Guardians had them too, but it could still prove unpopular with the player base.
A new Lead Design Role, revealed via Gamespot, has been advertised and will be responsible for overseeing and providing “Vision for multiple facets of design and its implementation.
“This includes Progression, in- and out-of-game; player investment systems, and integration of our business plan throughout the game.”
Fans have provided their own feedback, discussing the rise of cosmetics and purchases in games.
“It’s not just multiplayer games. It’s more or less every AAA game these days, with the odd exception,” one Halo fan comments.
“The specific point I was making is that MS owns the devs and the IP, so it’s them who decide whether a game has microtransactions, thus making pleas to 343 to not include them’s a waste of time.”
Another adds: “I’m completely fine with microtransactions as long as they never do the paid map packs again.
“Halo 5 monetisation was leagues better than almost every other halo game since all the content was free and it was only skins and garbage like that they charged for(with the exception of war zone).”
Whatever changes and tweaks Microsoft decides to make with Halo Infinite, it doesn’t look like there will be any delay in its launch. And that can only be good news for the Xbox Scarlett when it comes to its final release in 2020.