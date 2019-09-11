Call of Duty Modern Warfare beta release date, start time, pre-load and how to get codes

Call of Duty fans are counting down to the Modern Warfare multiplayer beta on PS4.

The Modern Warfare beta has a September 12 release date, exclusively on PlayStation.

There’s no word on an exact launch time, although Activision has been known to activate beta tests earlier than expected, so it could launch as soon as midnight tonight.

The only catch is that the September 12 release date is only available to PS4 pre-order customers. An open beta will follow to all PS4 owners on September 14.

The beta action runs until September 16, giving fans a full weekend of Call of Duty multiplayer.

If you can’t wait until September 14 to play, then Modern Warfare costs £59.99 on the PlayStation Store, or £49.99 from Amazon.

If you pre-order from the PlayStation Store, you’ll gain automatic access to the Modern Warfare beta on September 12.

Anybody who pre-orders a physical copy from an online retailer like Amazon or GAME will be sent a digital code. This can be redeemed on the Call of Duty beta website.

“In most cases, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Early Access Beta code will be printed on the retail receipt or sent to you via email on an online receipt,” Activision confirms. “If you didn’t receive a Beta code or can’t locate it, please contact your retailer.”