Stomach bloating: Three supplements to reduce gas and bloating – have you tried this?

Stomach bloating describes what happens when too much gas fills up a person’s gastrointestinal tract. This process often causes the tummy to feel stretched and is usually accompanied by painful abdominal cramps. General advice says to cut out gassy culprits, but for some, the symptoms may stubbornly persist. Fortunately, there are a number of natural remedies which may do the trick – here are three such remedies.

Peppermint Peppermint is available as a tea or in mint or capsule to relieve bloating and gas. According to medical website LiveStrong: “Peppermint has a calming effect on the intestines, which allows gas to be passed more easily.” Peppermint also eases gas and bloating by helping the body absorb gas that has accumulated in the intestines and colon, noted the health body. Evidence supports this claim. Test-tube and animal studies suggest that plant compounds called flavonoids found in peppermint may inhibit the activity of mast cells. These are immune system cells that are abundant in your gut and sometimes contribute to bloating.

Magnesium According to Dr Oz, taking 200 milligrams of magnesium daily could help to fight fluid retention and expel gas. As he explained: "This crucial mineral eases constipation by relaxing the muscles in the intestinal walls." Other rich sources of magnesium include green leafy vegetables such as spinach, legumes (beans and peas), nuts and seeds, whole grains and fish (such as halibut). According to Holland and Barrett, bathing in Epsom salts may also soothe the swelling. "Your body can absorb the magnesium in the salts through your skin," it said. Artichoke If bloating symptoms are related to insufficient production of bile, which is needed to break down dietary fats before they can be absorbed, artichoke tablets may do the trick. According to Dr Brewer, medical director of Healthspan: "Artichoke tablets stimulate bile production and can quickly relieve bloating."