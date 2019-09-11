Volvo first to go 100 percent electric with plug-in hybrids across their whole range

The new car will also be the UK’s first plug-in hybrid premium compact SUV when it hits Britain’s roads from early next year. A front-wheel-drive hybrid system will couple electric and petrol together for a combined output of 262hp, the highest output in the XC40 range. A 180hp three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine merges with a 82hp electric motor in the Swedish brands latest eco-challenger. New features for the XC40 T5 include a seven-speed automatic transmission and a brand new powertrain as Volvo roar into the twenty-first century.

They claim, based on WLTP estimates, the car could reach up to 28 miles while running solely on an electric charge. Using the WLTP meter, the company also predict the car will have a fuel range of between 112.8 and 141.1mpg. Recharging the motor will take just two and a half hours while using a fast-charge cable which will cost customers an extra £50 to purchase. The standard three-pin plug takes a bit longer, promising to fill the energy tank in between three and a half and six hours. Top speeds are estimated at 127mph, with the car said to reach 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds.

Prices start from just over £40,000 for the R-Design model, rising to just over £42,000 for the luxurious Inscription Pro model. But the emissions efficiency of the vehicle means you will not need to pay road tax on the model. Volvo also stresses the T5 will also offer favourable tax rates for company car drivers. Volvo says customer orders are now being taken ahead of a planned UK delivery timetable of February 2020. Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Cars UK Managing Director, said: "The introduction of the T5 Twin Engine brings our electrification programme to the heart of our model line-up, demonstrating our commitment to giving all our customers the best possible choice when it comes to powertrains that are both better for the environment and also practical for their lifestyles and driving requirements. "The XC40 T5 Twin Engine is the first plug-in hybrid car in the premium compact SUV segment, and its technology brings real day-to-day cost benefits in terms of tax and fuel consumption."