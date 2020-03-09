Roblox promo codes March 2020: Latest list of active Roblox codes

Roblox promo codes for March 2020 are available to redeem right now so you can get new items to kit out your avatar. Besides the huge amount of games to play, one of the best things about Roblox is personalising your character just the way you like it. The only trouble with this is that it can set you back a fair few Robux.

Thankfully though this is where Roblox promo codes help as once redeemed they get give you items for your inventory completely for free.

If you’re on the hunt for active Roblox promo codes then don’t worry, Express.co.uk is here to help.

We have a list of Roblox promo codes that at the time of writing (March 9) are active and can be redeemed.

Here are the Roblox promo codes that you can use right now and the rewards they offer…

ROBLOX PROMO CODES – MARCH 2020

• Roblox promo code – 100YEARSOFNFL

Reward: Golden Football (Gear)

Description: “Celebrate NFL’s centennial season with a 24-karat pigskin, perfect for completing your winning ensemble.”

• Roblox promo code – SPIDERCOLA

Reward: Spider Cola (Accessory > Shoulder)

Description: “Look out! Here comes the spider can.”

• Roblox promo code: TWEETROBLOX

Reward: The Bird Says____. (Accessory > Shoulder)

Description: “A little bird told me if you follow ROBLOX on twitter you might receive a special code for this exclusive item.”

These active Roblox promo codes were listed in a post by YouTuber Jeenius.

The news comes as fans are gearing up for the 7th Annual Bloxy Awards which are taking place later this month. The nominees for the upcoming Roblox awards were revealed in a post on the game’s official website. In it the Roblox team said: “Our biggest awards show, and one of our biggest annual events, is about to get even bigger. “Soon, you and your fellow Robloxians will be able to enjoy the Bloxys within a shared, custom-made Roblox experience.“ They added: “Mark your calendars because the 7th Annual Bloxy Awards will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 12:00 pm PST! “You don’t have to wait that long to join the festivities, though. “We’re opening the doors 24 HOURS EARLY so you can hang out, have fun, and count down the seconds until the world premiere of the Bloxys alongside your fellow party-goers.”

Here are some of the nominees for the upcoming Bloxy Awards… Best Breakout Game • Ninja Legends (Scriptbloxian Studios) • Zombie Strike (Good Ape) • Bad Business (Rudimentality) Best Showcase • Toyokawa Inari Shrine – Showcase (nezko) • ROliday 2019 (younite, kijineko, popipepper, dev0mar, zoebasil) • Paris {SHOWCASE} (SetDefault1) Best Sound Design • Arsenal (ROLVe Community) • Royale High (callmehbob) • Adventure Up! (Ready, set, play!)